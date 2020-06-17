1810 Chestnut Pl 31307

Amenities
ONE MONTH FREE Two Bedroom in LODO Highrise - Property Id: 238381
ONE MONTH FREE rent special through 5/31/2020. Price includes special prorated to reduce rent cost.
Home to the largest Denver residential fitness center! Yoga + TRX rooms with on-demand classes IN strength/cardio. Amenities: bike room, ski lockers, storage units, indoor dog run, smart-package room & 24/7 concierge. Commons w/ stadium seating, game room & pool table, 20-person theater, & several conference rooms.
On-site Whole Foods, a private elevator ride away. Denver's flagship store includes Birdcall, a quick-service restaurant, fresh produce, craft beer, and local product.
Managed Homesharing by daydream:
Homeshare your apartment to earn income and offset rent while traveling! We clean your apartment before and after guest stays.
Car Sharing with Avail:
Our partnership provides peer-to-peer car sharing exclusive to residents; borrow cars when needed, or earn extra income by sharing your car.
