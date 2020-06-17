All apartments in Denver
1810 Chestnut Pl 31307
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1810 Chestnut Pl 31307

1810 Chestnut Place · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Chestnut Place, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
24hr concierge
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
pool table
bike storage
hot tub
media room
yoga
ONE MONTH FREE Two Bedroom in LODO Highrise - Property Id: 238381

ONE MONTH FREE rent special through 5/31/2020. Price includes special prorated to reduce rent cost.

Home to the largest Denver residential fitness center! Yoga + TRX rooms with on-demand classes IN strength/cardio. Amenities: bike room, ski lockers, storage units, indoor dog run, smart-package room & 24/7 concierge. Commons w/ stadium seating, game room & pool table, 20-person theater, & several conference rooms.

On-site Whole Foods, a private elevator ride away. Denver's flagship store includes Birdcall, a quick-service restaurant, fresh produce, craft beer, and local product.

Managed Homesharing by daydream:
Homeshare your apartment to earn income and offset rent while traveling! We clean your apartment before and after guest stays.

Car Sharing with Avail:
Our partnership provides peer-to-peer car sharing exclusive to residents; borrow cars when needed, or earn extra income by sharing your car.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238381
Property Id 238381

(RLNE5786516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

