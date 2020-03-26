1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203

Amenities
Stunning 1BD, 1BA Condo in the Heart of Downtown Denver, Large Private Balcony, 1-Assigned Garage Space Included - THE BASICS
RENT: $1,840
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: 1 assigned garage space *see below
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*$125 monthly utility/parking fee that covers water, sewer, trash, gas, internet, and on assigned, covered parking spot
*Small pets negotiable
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
