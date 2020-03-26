1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Stunning 1BD, 1BA Condo in the Heart of Downtown Denver, Large Private Balcony, 1-Assigned Garage Space Included - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,840

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: 1 assigned garage space *see below



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*$125 monthly utility/parking fee that covers water, sewer, trash, gas, internet, and on assigned, covered parking spot

*Small pets negotiable

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



