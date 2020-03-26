All apartments in Denver
1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203

1800 Lawrence St · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Lawrence St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Stunning 1BD, 1BA Condo in the Heart of Downtown Denver, Large Private Balcony, 1-Assigned Garage Space Included - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,840
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: 1 assigned garage space *see below

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*$125 monthly utility/parking fee that covers water, sewer, trash, gas, internet, and on assigned, covered parking spot
*Small pets negotiable
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4531554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 have any available units?
1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 have?
Some of 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 does offer parking.
Does 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Lawrence St. Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
