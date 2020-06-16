17890 East 47th Drive

Amenities

***Available Now***



Offered Unfurnished for $3500/mo with $3500 Security Deposit, or furnished as pictured, for $4000/mo with $5000 Security Deposit.



Pets on Case by Case Basis.



6-18 month lease terms, inquire for details.



Additional terms may apply depending on qualifications.



This is the aptly named St. Jude Dream Home of 2015, it raised over $800,000 for Children's Hospital before being purchased by the current owner!



FOUR level home; unfinished basement for storage, plus THREE above ground levels totaling 5100+ SF of luxury living!



The main level houses both the garage and front entry. The garage enters into a generously sized laundry/mud room. The Front entry puts you straight into the first of two dens. Past the formal dining room sits the amazing gourmet kitchen which features a large 6×6 Island, Granite Counter-tops, DOUBLE REFRIGERATORS and a walk-in-pantry!



The spacious living room enjoys an electric fireplace and overlooks the backyard which includes a recently installed SPA.



The second level is location for the 4 bedrooms, and another generously spaced living area/den:



The master suite features a huge main room with an electric radiant fireplace, a large walk-in-closet with its own vanity, and a stunning 5-piece en-suite master bathroom complete with a walk-in shower.



The In-law suite also owns its own private bath!



The third level is home to the massive 30' X 20' Loft, with gorgeous view of the front range, and all the space you could want for family activities and entertaining!



15-20min from Downtown

13 min to Veterans Hospital / University of Colorado Hospital Denver

10min to Northfield

10min to DIA

a few minutes from Starbucks, Ace Hardware, 7/11 and a planned Super Target.

