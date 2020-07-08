All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1787 York St 208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1787 York St 208
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1787 York St 208

1787 York Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1787 York Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
One Bedroom w/ Easy City Park Access: Active Life - Property Id: 243383

*2nd floor unit, one 1C floorplan for May. 1/8 One beds available. Price may be subject to variable rate changes, best term price**

Steps from City Park's fine dining! Enjoy a short walks in historic streets, near the Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature and Science, or LoDo. Access to C/B/D light rail lines, B-Cycle, ines to Fitzsimons Medical Center & Denver International Airport.

Interior & Amenities:
Oversized windows**: Downtown & City Park views
Nine-foot vaulted ceilings & Spacious open layout
Full-size walk-in closets & In-suite washer/dryer
Granite countertops + Stainless Appliances
Secure covered parking w/ Bike storage
Private storage units available (addtl cost)
24-hour fitness center & Plunge pool
Rooftop sunroom. Pet grooming station.
Out & Indoor fireside lounges

Services: Dry cleaning / laundry + Resident events. Referrals for carpet cleaning, renter's insurance, move-out painting & cleaning. During office hours: moving dolly, mail pick-up, package / mail acceptance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243383
Property Id 243383

(RLNE5746249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1787 York St 208 have any available units?
1787 York St 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1787 York St 208 have?
Some of 1787 York St 208's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1787 York St 208 currently offering any rent specials?
1787 York St 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1787 York St 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1787 York St 208 is pet friendly.
Does 1787 York St 208 offer parking?
Yes, 1787 York St 208 offers parking.
Does 1787 York St 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1787 York St 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1787 York St 208 have a pool?
Yes, 1787 York St 208 has a pool.
Does 1787 York St 208 have accessible units?
No, 1787 York St 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 1787 York St 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1787 York St 208 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University