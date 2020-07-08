1787 York St 208

Amenities
One Bedroom w/ Easy City Park Access: Active Life - Property Id: 243383
*2nd floor unit, one 1C floorplan for May. 1/8 One beds available. Price may be subject to variable rate changes, best term price**
Steps from City Park's fine dining! Enjoy a short walks in historic streets, near the Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature and Science, or LoDo. Access to C/B/D light rail lines, B-Cycle, ines to Fitzsimons Medical Center & Denver International Airport.
Interior & Amenities:
Oversized windows**: Downtown & City Park views
Nine-foot vaulted ceilings & Spacious open layout
Full-size walk-in closets & In-suite washer/dryer
Granite countertops + Stainless Appliances
Secure covered parking w/ Bike storage
Private storage units available (addtl cost)
24-hour fitness center & Plunge pool
Rooftop sunroom. Pet grooming station.
Out & Indoor fireside lounges
Services: Dry cleaning / laundry + Resident events. Referrals for carpet cleaning, renter's insurance, move-out painting & cleaning. During office hours: moving dolly, mail pick-up, package / mail acceptance.
