1780 N. Washington Street Unit 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Corner Unit 2BD, 2BA Condo in Uptown with Two Balconies and Garage Parking Spot - THE BASICS:



RENT: $2,190

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one 3/4)

PARKING: One garage spot



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $110 HOA Fee, which includes high speed internet, garage parking spot, water, sewer, and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4743912)