Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1780 N. Washington Street Unit 201
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

1780 N. Washington Street Unit 201

1780 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1780 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Corner Unit 2BD, 2BA Condo in Uptown with Two Balconies and Garage Parking Spot - THE BASICS:

RENT: $2,190
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one 3/4)
PARKING: One garage spot

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $110 HOA Fee, which includes high speed internet, garage parking spot, water, sewer, and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4743912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

