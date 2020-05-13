All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 26 2019 at 8:44 AM

1771 Grove St

1771 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

1771 Grove Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom single family home
Located in desirable midtown, this house was built in 2013. Washer/ Dryer, Dishwasher, Stainless Steel appliances, and unfinished basement perfect for storage. Small dogs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 Grove St have any available units?
1771 Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1771 Grove St have?
Some of 1771 Grove St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1771 Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
1771 Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1771 Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 1771 Grove St offer parking?
No, 1771 Grove St does not offer parking.
Does 1771 Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1771 Grove St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 Grove St have a pool?
No, 1771 Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 1771 Grove St have accessible units?
No, 1771 Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 Grove St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1771 Grove St has units with dishwashers.

