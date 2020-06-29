All apartments in Denver
176 E 7th Ave

176 East 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

176 East 7th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
hot tub
lobby
yoga
Stylish Studio: Governor's Park, by the Capitol - Property Id: 161260

Hello, SoBo! Cool local shops, the hottest bars and restaurants, and some of the area's best hangouts are all within walking distance, right by Governor's Park. At the end of a busy day, kick back in your stylish and comfortable apartment. It's time to start your new urban adventure!

Interiors:
| Balconies* | Designer-Inspired Interiors | Quartz Countertops | Built-in Bluetooth Speakers | French Door Refrigerators w/ Water Dispensers | Gear Walls | NEST Programmable Thermostats | Energy Efficient Appliances | Low Flow Water Fixtures | LED Lighting

Community Features:
Top Floor Skylounge | Fitness Center | Upscale Gathering Place with Gourmet Kitchen and Shuffleboard | In-House Yoga Studio with On-Demand Classes | Dog Spa | Spacious Lobby | Walk Score of 94; Bike Score of 97| LEED Silver Certified |Electric Car Charging
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161260
Property Id 161260

(RLNE5709570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

