1753 N Washington St

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Do not miss out! ****Available May 10, 2019****



Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2 Single Family Home in the heart of Uptown, North Capital Hill. This home is a rare find, with hardwood floors thru-out and spacious rooms that feature an abundance of storage, both on the main floor and the upper floor. There is also a large laundry room/mud area and additional storage in the basement.



Remodeled and open-plan kitchen is bright and inviting, and features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large pantry, and a kitchen nook, leading into the living room. There is a wide staircase that leads to large bedrooms, each featuring custom-built closets and windows, allow for privacy, with incredible views of Downtown Denver.



Fenced front and back, with four (2x2 tandem) off-street parking spaces, make this home a real treasure!



Walking distance to 17th Street Restaurants: Stuebens, Beast + Bottle, Ace Eat Serve, Avenue Gril, Marczyks Fine Foods. Blocks away from hospitals and medical centers. Near public transportation and and walking distance to 16th street mall.



Washer and dryer included



Will consider 1 pet with $350 Pet Deposit.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Denver County 1 School District

Elementary School: Cole

Middle School: Wyatt

High School: East



To schedule a showing or more information please call Joe Morello 720-261-3654 or email joe@newagere.com



Please note, we are not responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.

Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information on this property.