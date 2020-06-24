All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1753 N Washington St

1753 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1753 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Do not miss out! ****Available May 10, 2019****

Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2 Single Family Home in the heart of Uptown, North Capital Hill. This home is a rare find, with hardwood floors thru-out and spacious rooms that feature an abundance of storage, both on the main floor and the upper floor. There is also a large laundry room/mud area and additional storage in the basement.

Remodeled and open-plan kitchen is bright and inviting, and features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large pantry, and a kitchen nook, leading into the living room. There is a wide staircase that leads to large bedrooms, each featuring custom-built closets and windows, allow for privacy, with incredible views of Downtown Denver.

Fenced front and back, with four (2x2 tandem) off-street parking spaces, make this home a real treasure!

Walking distance to 17th Street Restaurants: Stuebens, Beast + Bottle, Ace Eat Serve, Avenue Gril, Marczyks Fine Foods. Blocks away from hospitals and medical centers. Near public transportation and and walking distance to 16th street mall.

Washer and dryer included

Will consider 1 pet with $350 Pet Deposit.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Denver County 1 School District
Elementary School: Cole
Middle School: Wyatt
High School: East

To schedule a showing or more information please call Joe Morello 720-261-3654 or email joe@newagere.com

Please note, we are not responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.
Please visit our website at, www.newagere.com for the most accurate information on this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 N Washington St have any available units?
1753 N Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 N Washington St have?
Some of 1753 N Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 N Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
1753 N Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 N Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 N Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 1753 N Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 1753 N Washington St offers parking.
Does 1753 N Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1753 N Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 N Washington St have a pool?
No, 1753 N Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 1753 N Washington St have accessible units?
No, 1753 N Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 N Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 N Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
