Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:27 AM

1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731

1750 Wewatta Street · (720) 883-5714
Location

1750 Wewatta Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Located in the heart of LoDo, this two bedroom, two bath condo has everything you?re looking for in downtown Denver living. Combining extraordinary mountain and city views, and an eagle-eye perspective of Coors Field, you?ll fall in love with the location and the amenities. This home features 1,474 square feet of luxury living, including a spacious master bedroom and en suite bath. There is an Elfa closet system throughout, and ample storage space in both the front entry coat closet and separate utility room. The open floor plan is accentuated by a masterful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a charming living room, complete with a gas fireplace. Get your day going with a cup of coffee on the beautiful balcony, which offers an inspirational vista of Denver. The condo also features a washer/dryer, and is steps away from Whole Foods, King Soopers and all the restaurants and shops that continue to make the LoDo neighborhood one of the most sought-after locations in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 have any available units?
1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 have?
Some of 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 is pet friendly.
Does 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 does offer parking.
Does 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 have a pool?
Yes, 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 has a pool.
Does 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 have accessible units?
No, 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731 has units with dishwashers.
