1750 Wewatta St Unit 1731

Located in the heart of LoDo, this two bedroom, two bath condo has everything you?re looking for in downtown Denver living. Combining extraordinary mountain and city views, and an eagle-eye perspective of Coors Field, you?ll fall in love with the location and the amenities. This home features 1,474 square feet of luxury living, including a spacious master bedroom and en suite bath. There is an Elfa closet system throughout, and ample storage space in both the front entry coat closet and separate utility room. The open floor plan is accentuated by a masterful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a charming living room, complete with a gas fireplace. Get your day going with a cup of coffee on the beautiful balcony, which offers an inspirational vista of Denver. The condo also features a washer/dryer, and is steps away from Whole Foods, King Soopers and all the restaurants and shops that continue to make the LoDo neighborhood one of the most sought-after locations in the city.