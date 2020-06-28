1747 North Washington Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1025485.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in North Capitol Hill will welcome you with 1,040 square feet of living space!



It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen comes complete with refigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave and a breakfast nook! Other great features of this home include a washer and dryer in unit, ceiling fans, air conditioning, a main floor bath, a cozy fireplace, and an extra storage room. Parking for the property is a heated covered garage space.



Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, City Park, and Chesseman Park,. Also nearby are Downtown Denver, 16th Street Mall, Lodos, Coors Field, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1025485.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.