Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:19 AM

1747 North Washington Street

1747 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1747 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1025485.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in North Capitol Hill will welcome you with 1,040 square feet of living space!

It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen comes complete with refigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal, microwave and a breakfast nook! Other great features of this home include a washer and dryer in unit, ceiling fans, air conditioning, a main floor bath, a cozy fireplace, and an extra storage room. Parking for the property is a heated covered garage space.

Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, City Park, and Chesseman Park,. Also nearby are Downtown Denver, 16th Street Mall, Lodos, Coors Field, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1747 North Washington Street have any available units?
1747 North Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1747 North Washington Street have?
Some of 1747 North Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1747 North Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1747 North Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1747 North Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 1747 North Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1747 North Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1747 North Washington Street offers parking.
Does 1747 North Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1747 North Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1747 North Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1747 North Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1747 North Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1747 North Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1747 North Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1747 North Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
