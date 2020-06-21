All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1745 Wazee Street 4F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1745 Wazee Street 4F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1745 Wazee Street 4F

1745 Wazee Street · (303) 619-6068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1745 Wazee Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Take advantage of this unique opportunity to live in a spacious 1,400 square foot loft with 12 foot ceilings in a historic Lower Downtown loft building. The unit has granite tile counter tops, hardwood floors, garage parking, a stack-able washer/dryer and less than a block to Union Station and 2 blocks from Coors Field.

The Franklin loft building has been able to preserve the historic architectural features including big beams, iron anchor plates, exposed brick interior walls while creating modern open loft style living in the true heart of the city.

Please Contact Chris Martinez at (303) 619 - 6068 with J & M Realty for a private showing.

jmrealty.managebuilding.com

Asking for a 1 year lease and prefer no pets

Couldn't be hotter than Union Station. This transportation and lifestyle hub offers the very best Downtown Denver living.
Superb LODO location. One block from Union station to include Snooze, Wynkoop Brewery, McCormicks, Morton's, Jax, and City Stacks Coffee and Bookshop right downstairs.

Historic building renovated to upscale contemporary downtown lofts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Wazee Street 4F have any available units?
1745 Wazee Street 4F has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 Wazee Street 4F have?
Some of 1745 Wazee Street 4F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 Wazee Street 4F currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Wazee Street 4F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Wazee Street 4F pet-friendly?
No, 1745 Wazee Street 4F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1745 Wazee Street 4F offer parking?
Yes, 1745 Wazee Street 4F does offer parking.
Does 1745 Wazee Street 4F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 Wazee Street 4F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Wazee Street 4F have a pool?
No, 1745 Wazee Street 4F does not have a pool.
Does 1745 Wazee Street 4F have accessible units?
No, 1745 Wazee Street 4F does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Wazee Street 4F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 Wazee Street 4F does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1745 Wazee Street 4F?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sova
1901 North Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity