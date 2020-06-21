1745 Wazee Street 4F

Amenities
Take advantage of this unique opportunity to live in a spacious 1,400 square foot loft with 12 foot ceilings in a historic Lower Downtown loft building. The unit has granite tile counter tops, hardwood floors, garage parking, a stack-able washer/dryer and less than a block to Union Station and 2 blocks from Coors Field.
The Franklin loft building has been able to preserve the historic architectural features including big beams, iron anchor plates, exposed brick interior walls while creating modern open loft style living in the true heart of the city.
Please Contact Chris Martinez at (303) 619 - 6068 with J & M Realty for a private showing.
Asking for a 1 year lease and prefer no pets
Couldn't be hotter than Union Station. This transportation and lifestyle hub offers the very best Downtown Denver living.
Superb LODO location. One block from Union station to include Snooze, Wynkoop Brewery, McCormicks, Morton's, Jax, and City Stacks Coffee and Bookshop right downstairs.
Historic building renovated to upscale contemporary downtown lofts.