1705 N Julian Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This townhouse is located just up the hill from Mile High Stadium. It has 2 master bedrooms each with its own master bathroom and walk-in closets. It is a three story, end unit with spectacular views from the extra large rooftop terrace that is equipped with water and gas. There are many special features such as a living room with a gas fireplace, european style kitchen with high end quartz countertops with breakfast bar and built it speakers. There is a one car garage and a space behind it to park a second car. 2 small storage units are also included in the property.