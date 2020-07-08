All apartments in Denver
1705 N Julian Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1705 N Julian Street

1705 Julian Street · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This townhouse is located just up the hill from Mile High Stadium. It has 2 master bedrooms each with its own master bathroom and walk-in closets. It is a three story, end unit with spectacular views from the extra large rooftop terrace that is equipped with water and gas. There are many special features such as a living room with a gas fireplace, european style kitchen with high end quartz countertops with breakfast bar and built it speakers. There is a one car garage and a space behind it to park a second car. 2 small storage units are also included in the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 N Julian Street have any available units?
1705 N Julian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 N Julian Street have?
Some of 1705 N Julian Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 N Julian Street currently offering any rent specials?
1705 N Julian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 N Julian Street pet-friendly?
No, 1705 N Julian Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1705 N Julian Street offer parking?
Yes, 1705 N Julian Street offers parking.
Does 1705 N Julian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 N Julian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 N Julian Street have a pool?
No, 1705 N Julian Street does not have a pool.
Does 1705 N Julian Street have accessible units?
No, 1705 N Julian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 N Julian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 N Julian Street does not have units with dishwashers.

