Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1685 Ulster Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

1685 Ulster Street

1685 Ulster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1685 Ulster Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/19/19 Meticulous Spanish Style Bungalow - Property Id: 144112

Meticulously maintained Spanish style bungalow. Includes outdoor built-in gas grill, back and front yard sitting and entertainment areas, washer and dryer, insulated garage, huge fenced in yard, security system, gas fireplace insert, beautiful landscaping, yard maintenance, air-conditioning, gas range, dishwasher, large fridge with icemaker, updated kitchen and bathroom. $40.00 month pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144112p
Property Id 144112

(RLNE5071049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Ulster Street have any available units?
1685 Ulster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1685 Ulster Street have?
Some of 1685 Ulster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 Ulster Street currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Ulster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Ulster Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1685 Ulster Street is pet friendly.
Does 1685 Ulster Street offer parking?
Yes, 1685 Ulster Street offers parking.
Does 1685 Ulster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1685 Ulster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Ulster Street have a pool?
No, 1685 Ulster Street does not have a pool.
Does 1685 Ulster Street have accessible units?
No, 1685 Ulster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Ulster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1685 Ulster Street has units with dishwashers.
