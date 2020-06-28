1685 Ulster Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/19/19 Meticulous Spanish Style Bungalow - Property Id: 144112



Meticulously maintained Spanish style bungalow. Includes outdoor built-in gas grill, back and front yard sitting and entertainment areas, washer and dryer, insulated garage, huge fenced in yard, security system, gas fireplace insert, beautiful landscaping, yard maintenance, air-conditioning, gas range, dishwasher, large fridge with icemaker, updated kitchen and bathroom. $40.00 month pet fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144112p

Property Id 144112



(RLNE5071049)