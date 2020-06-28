1685 Ulster Street

Amenities
Available 08/19/19 Meticulous Spanish Style Bungalow - Property Id: 144112
Meticulously maintained Spanish style bungalow. Includes outdoor built-in gas grill, back and front yard sitting and entertainment areas, washer and dryer, insulated garage, huge fenced in yard, security system, gas fireplace insert, beautiful landscaping, yard maintenance, air-conditioning, gas range, dishwasher, large fridge with icemaker, updated kitchen and bathroom. $40.00 month pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144112p
Property Id 144112
(RLNE5071049)