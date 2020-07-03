All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1667 Erie Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1667 Erie Street
Last updated November 25 2019 at 4:58 PM

1667 Erie Street

1667 Erie Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1667 Erie Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1131897.

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,410 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Hirshorn Park. Also nearby are Little Man Ice Cream, Coors Field, Pepsi Center, Lodos, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1131897.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1667 Erie Street have any available units?
1667 Erie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1667 Erie Street have?
Some of 1667 Erie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1667 Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1667 Erie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1667 Erie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1667 Erie Street is pet friendly.
Does 1667 Erie Street offer parking?
No, 1667 Erie Street does not offer parking.
Does 1667 Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1667 Erie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1667 Erie Street have a pool?
No, 1667 Erie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1667 Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 1667 Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1667 Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1667 Erie Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University