1667 Erie Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1131897.



This beautiful 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,410 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, and a finished basement. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Hirshorn Park. Also nearby are Little Man Ice Cream, Coors Field, Pepsi Center, Lodos, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1131897.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.