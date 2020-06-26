1655 N Humboldt St 205

Amenities
Unit 205 Available 08/01/19 Uptown - 2br/2ba/2 parking - Property Id: 131992
Updated Uptown condo in an AMAZING location with 2 underground parking spots! First Showing June 22 9-11am.
2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, updates throughout, hardwood floors in kitchen, Brand new stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops, mosaic tile gas fireplace, and central A/C! Outside private entrance with TWO parking spaces in underground garage. Master suite with five piece bath, tile floors and HUGE walk in closet! Utility room with washer and dryer. Extra storage unit in garage with bike hooks. This is a must see! Low rise complex with only 11-units. Steps from cool restaurants and bars including Humboldt Fresh Farm Fish, Patxis Pizza, and Olive and Finch. Available August 1st or even sooner. Cats or one dog, no smoking. First, Last, and Security Deposit required on move-in. 6 month lease to start. Please contact us for showing. . .thanks for looking! Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131992
