1655 N Humboldt St 205

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit 205 Available 08/01/19 Uptown - 2br/2ba/2 parking - Property Id: 131992



Updated Uptown condo in an AMAZING location with 2 underground parking spots! First Showing June 22 9-11am.

2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, updates throughout, hardwood floors in kitchen, Brand new stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops, mosaic tile gas fireplace, and central A/C! Outside private entrance with TWO parking spaces in underground garage. Master suite with five piece bath, tile floors and HUGE walk in closet! Utility room with washer and dryer. Extra storage unit in garage with bike hooks. This is a must see! Low rise complex with only 11-units. Steps from cool restaurants and bars including Humboldt Fresh Farm Fish, Patxis Pizza, and Olive and Finch. Available August 1st or even sooner. Cats or one dog, no smoking. First, Last, and Security Deposit required on move-in. 6 month lease to start. Please contact us for showing. . .thanks for looking! Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131992

Property Id 131992



(RLNE4970815)