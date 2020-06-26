All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1655 N Humboldt St 205
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

1655 N Humboldt St 205

1655 North Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1655 North Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit 205 Available 08/01/19 Uptown - 2br/2ba/2 parking - Property Id: 131992

Updated Uptown condo in an AMAZING location with 2 underground parking spots! First Showing June 22 9-11am.
2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, updates throughout, hardwood floors in kitchen, Brand new stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops, mosaic tile gas fireplace, and central A/C! Outside private entrance with TWO parking spaces in underground garage. Master suite with five piece bath, tile floors and HUGE walk in closet! Utility room with washer and dryer. Extra storage unit in garage with bike hooks. This is a must see! Low rise complex with only 11-units. Steps from cool restaurants and bars including Humboldt Fresh Farm Fish, Patxis Pizza, and Olive and Finch. Available August 1st or even sooner. Cats or one dog, no smoking. First, Last, and Security Deposit required on move-in. 6 month lease to start. Please contact us for showing. . .thanks for looking! Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131992
Property Id 131992

(RLNE4970815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 N Humboldt St 205 have any available units?
1655 N Humboldt St 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 N Humboldt St 205 have?
Some of 1655 N Humboldt St 205's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 N Humboldt St 205 currently offering any rent specials?
1655 N Humboldt St 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 N Humboldt St 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 N Humboldt St 205 is pet friendly.
Does 1655 N Humboldt St 205 offer parking?
Yes, 1655 N Humboldt St 205 offers parking.
Does 1655 N Humboldt St 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1655 N Humboldt St 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 N Humboldt St 205 have a pool?
No, 1655 N Humboldt St 205 does not have a pool.
Does 1655 N Humboldt St 205 have accessible units?
No, 1655 N Humboldt St 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 N Humboldt St 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 N Humboldt St 205 has units with dishwashers.
