Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

1644 S. Grant St

1644 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1644 South Grant Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BD, 2 BTH Home in Platt Park!!! - Location, Location, Location is EVERYTHING for this beautiful Platt Park home! This home offers some historic character with all the right updates to meet modern living. Arched doorways, original fireplace, original maple hardwood floors, updated windows with double pane glass. Updated, contemporary kitchen with a bright and sunny breakfast nook. The basement could work as the perfect mother-in-law suite with private entrances from both the front and back of house. Spacious backyard for entertaining with a detached garage!! Less than one block from Platt Park. Great schools, walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and all other attractions South Broadway,Old Pearl Steet, Historic South Gaylord Street has to offer. Easily one of the best neighborhoods in Denver!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5427739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 S. Grant St have any available units?
1644 S. Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 S. Grant St have?
Some of 1644 S. Grant St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 S. Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
1644 S. Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 S. Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1644 S. Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 1644 S. Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 1644 S. Grant St offers parking.
Does 1644 S. Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 S. Grant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 S. Grant St have a pool?
No, 1644 S. Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 1644 S. Grant St have accessible units?
No, 1644 S. Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 S. Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 S. Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.

