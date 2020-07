Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

July Rent FREE! You will not want to miss the opportunity to live in this beautiful building that is walking distance to so much! As you enter the secured building, you will take the elevator up to this beautiful condo. Upon entering you will fall in love instantly with the stunning finishes and amazing floors! The chef's kitchen features stone counter tops, beautiful cabinets and an island were you can put your favorite bar stools. This opens up into a spacious living room. The family room opens into the eat-in kitchen making it perfect for entertaining. Just off the living room is your private balcony overlooking mature trees and the surrounding neighborhood. The master suite is huge and features a large walk-in closet. The bathroom has dual vanities, a walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. There is also a washer and dryer in the property for your convenience. Close to everything! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com