All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1626 Gilpin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1626 Gilpin St
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

1626 Gilpin St

1626 North Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1626 North Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
1626 Gilpin St Available 07/02/19 Modern 3BD, 4BA Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Walk to City Park and Restaurant Row - Live in one of Denver's most prominent neighborhoods in City Park West/Uptown. With City Park a short walk east or Denver's Restaurant Row just one block away, you'll have easy access to the ultimate Denver lifestyle living. Open layout on the main floor with balcony off the living room, and another off the master suite on the top floor. Attached 2-car garage plus additional street parking if needed. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Pricing reflected in ad is for a 12-mo lease term. Other lease terms are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly water, sewer, and trash fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3193359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Gilpin St have any available units?
1626 Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 Gilpin St have?
Some of 1626 Gilpin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Gilpin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 Gilpin St is pet friendly.
Does 1626 Gilpin St offer parking?
Yes, 1626 Gilpin St offers parking.
Does 1626 Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 Gilpin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 1626 Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 1626 Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 Gilpin St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University