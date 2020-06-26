Amenities

1626 Gilpin St Available 07/02/19 Modern 3BD, 4BA Townhome with 2-Car Garage, Walk to City Park and Restaurant Row - Live in one of Denver's most prominent neighborhoods in City Park West/Uptown. With City Park a short walk east or Denver's Restaurant Row just one block away, you'll have easy access to the ultimate Denver lifestyle living. Open layout on the main floor with balcony off the living room, and another off the master suite on the top floor. Attached 2-car garage plus additional street parking if needed. Schedule a tour @ keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Pricing reflected in ad is for a 12-mo lease term. Other lease terms are negotiable.

*There is a $50 monthly water, sewer, and trash fee.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



