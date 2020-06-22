1620 Grant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access media room yoga

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/86aa5e7095 ---- Studios and 1-brs are available at Winbro, near downtown Denver. These apartments have been updated with refurbished hardwood floors, newer appliances, and contemporary paint schemes. The building also offers wireless internet and on-site laundry. The Uptown neighborhood boasts great local restaurants, coffee shops, yoga studios and music venues, as well as being just a few blocks from downtown Denver. Nearby you’ll find Steuben’s, Park & Co, Core Power Yoga, Dazbog Coffee, City O City, and the Ogden Theatre. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Controlled Access Near Bus Lines Near Downtown Wireless Internet Notes before booking: Parking is street-parking only, or you will need to find a parking lot to rent a space. We control no parking for this property.