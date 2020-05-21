1600 S. Corona St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available in early August: Classic 1.5 story Cottage Style Bungalow with large addition on a corner lot in Platt Park. Open sunny main level, lots of charm throughout this home. Main floor has maple wood floors, 2 bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bath; plus living room with a fireplace, open dining room, updated kitchen with slab granite, maple cabinets and a sunny breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to the main floor family room addition with exposed brick walls and stunning pine floors. The upper level features an open and sunny master suite with vaulted ceilings , walk in closet and a glass block shower and separate tub. Large unfinished basement offers tons of storage. Lovely yard with a private backyard, deck and a covered breezeway leading to the 2-car garage. Washer and dryer included; central air plus supplemental window unit; irrigation system for the yard.



Available in early August. $3100 a month rent; $3100 deposit. One year lease. Tenant pays for electric, gas & water / sewer, and $95 monthly additional during the growing season to help offset mowing and yard fees. Application fee is $50 per adult. We do credit checks. Sorry, no smokers, no pot, no growing, no exceptions. One adult dog OK with additional fees - please ask for details. Sorry, no cats.