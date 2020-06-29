All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1585 Fillmore St #11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1585 Fillmore St #11
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

1585 Fillmore St #11

1585 Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1585 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished and Updated Unit in the Heart of City Park!!! - This furnished top corner unit is ready for you to call home, perfectly located just one block from City Park!! Unit has open floor plan allowing for easy entertaining and tons of Natural Light on all those Sunny Colorado Days. Kitchen has granite counters and newer stainless steel appliances.Unit is cleaned and very well taken care of! Both bedrooms are spacious with ample storage/closet space. This unit is FULLY FURNISHED and includes a garage spot as well. Trash, Water and Internet service is all provided in rental rate. Walking distance to City Park , Cheeseman Park, Restaurants, Music Venues, Shops, Grocery Stores and Everything Downtown has to offer. Easy access to I-70 and I-25 for Mountain or Airport Commutes, too.

*Flexible Lease Term Available to Well Qualified Applicants*

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Non-Refundable Pet Fee = $300.00*

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5479198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 Fillmore St #11 have any available units?
1585 Fillmore St #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1585 Fillmore St #11 have?
Some of 1585 Fillmore St #11's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 Fillmore St #11 currently offering any rent specials?
1585 Fillmore St #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 Fillmore St #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1585 Fillmore St #11 is pet friendly.
Does 1585 Fillmore St #11 offer parking?
Yes, 1585 Fillmore St #11 offers parking.
Does 1585 Fillmore St #11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1585 Fillmore St #11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 Fillmore St #11 have a pool?
No, 1585 Fillmore St #11 does not have a pool.
Does 1585 Fillmore St #11 have accessible units?
No, 1585 Fillmore St #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 Fillmore St #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1585 Fillmore St #11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place
Denver, CO 80219
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University