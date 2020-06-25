All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1567 Xenia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1567 Xenia Street
Last updated April 7 2019 at 7:18 PM

1567 Xenia Street

1567 Xenia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1567 Xenia Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Two Bedroom in Denver!!!

Two bedroom one bathroom located close to the University Hospital in Denver.
This home features hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom.
Private backyard.
Washer/Dryer in your home.

Water included in rent.

Dogs are accepted with additional 500.00 pet deposit.

Call today for your showing this home will not last long..
720-474-2822

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 4/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 Xenia Street have any available units?
1567 Xenia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1567 Xenia Street have?
Some of 1567 Xenia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 Xenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1567 Xenia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 Xenia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1567 Xenia Street is pet friendly.
Does 1567 Xenia Street offer parking?
No, 1567 Xenia Street does not offer parking.
Does 1567 Xenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1567 Xenia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 Xenia Street have a pool?
No, 1567 Xenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1567 Xenia Street have accessible units?
No, 1567 Xenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 Xenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 Xenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University