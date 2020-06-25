1567 Xenia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Two Bedroom in Denver!!!



Two bedroom one bathroom located close to the University Hospital in Denver.

This home features hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom.

Private backyard.

Washer/Dryer in your home.



Water included in rent.



Dogs are accepted with additional 500.00 pet deposit.



Call today for your showing this home will not last long..

720-474-2822



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 4/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.