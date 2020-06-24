All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1565 Xanthia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1565 Xanthia St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM

1565 Xanthia St

1565 Xanthia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1565 Xanthia Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy small house in East Colfax for rent. It has 2 bedrooms with 1 bath. New flooring on the living room and dining room area. New carpet in both bedrooms with fresh paint, newer windows, new furnace, some updated plumbing. Large backyard good for entertainment over summer or great place for kids fence yard. 2 spots for parking off-street and some street parking, close to Colfax which is a very commercial street. Located nearby Boston K-8 School and Ashley Elementary school. Less than a 10 minute drive to Children's Hospital and CU Anschutz Hospital. The location provides you with a variety of food options. Very close to Montview Park and Verbena Park.

Trash is free in this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 Xanthia St have any available units?
1565 Xanthia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1565 Xanthia St have?
Some of 1565 Xanthia St's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 Xanthia St currently offering any rent specials?
1565 Xanthia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 Xanthia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1565 Xanthia St is pet friendly.
Does 1565 Xanthia St offer parking?
Yes, 1565 Xanthia St offers parking.
Does 1565 Xanthia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1565 Xanthia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 Xanthia St have a pool?
No, 1565 Xanthia St does not have a pool.
Does 1565 Xanthia St have accessible units?
No, 1565 Xanthia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 Xanthia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1565 Xanthia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street
Denver, CO 80202
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University