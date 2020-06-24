1565 Xanthia St

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy small house in East Colfax for rent. It has 2 bedrooms with 1 bath. New flooring on the living room and dining room area. New carpet in both bedrooms with fresh paint, newer windows, new furnace, some updated plumbing. Large backyard good for entertainment over summer or great place for kids fence yard. 2 spots for parking off-street and some street parking, close to Colfax which is a very commercial street. Located nearby Boston K-8 School and Ashley Elementary school. Less than a 10 minute drive to Children's Hospital and CU Anschutz Hospital. The location provides you with a variety of food options. Very close to Montview Park and Verbena Park.



Trash is free in this property.