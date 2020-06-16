All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1563 North Washington Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1563 North Washington Street

1563 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1563 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e93ce630c3 ---- CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Spacious 1BR located in North Capitol Hill! First Floor! 1563 Washington St. Denver, CO 80203 - Spacious Living Space - In Awesome Area - Pet-Friendly!! - Close Shops Nearby - Laundry On-Site 12-Month Lease $950 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat Tenant billed independently for electricity through Xcel.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) Pets: $150 One-time Pet Fee for Dogs Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee for Cats Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History ** Deposit subject to change pending results of background check ** We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 North Washington Street have any available units?
1563 North Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1563 North Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1563 North Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 North Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1563 North Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 1563 North Washington Street offer parking?
No, 1563 North Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 1563 North Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1563 North Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 North Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1563 North Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1563 North Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1563 North Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 North Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1563 North Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1563 North Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1563 North Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
