1563 North Washington Street

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e93ce630c3 ---- CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303-733-0487 Spacious 1BR located in North Capitol Hill! First Floor! 1563 Washington St. Denver, CO 80203 - Spacious Living Space - In Awesome Area - Pet-Friendly!! - Close Shops Nearby - Laundry On-Site 12-Month Lease $950 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat Tenant billed independently for electricity through Xcel.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) Pets: $150 One-time Pet Fee for Dogs Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee for Cats Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History ** Deposit subject to change pending results of background check ** We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing.*