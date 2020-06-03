All apartments in Denver
1560 Sherman St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1560 Sherman St

1560 North Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1560 North Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

all utils included
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d6b777068 ---- The Cambridge apartments offer short-term and long-term rentals in a perfect downtown Denver location. The Cambridge is situated directly across from the Capital Building and only a couple blocks from the 16th Street Mall and downtown shopping and business district. - Large windows for natural light - Large bathroom with amenities - AC included - Dining Area - Kitchen including: refrigerator, microwave, and stove/oven - Plates, utensils, kitchen towels - Flat screen TV - XFinity Cable - Free High-Speed WiFi $45 Application Fee (per adult over 18) All Utilities Included in Rent Security Deposit: $700 ($500 Refundable/$200 Non-Refundable Cleaning Charge) Month to Month Lease (1 month minimum) Visit www.thecambridgeapartments.com for more information about The Cambridge Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Sherman St have any available units?
1560 Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 Sherman St have?
Some of 1560 Sherman St's amenities include all utils included, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Sherman St pet-friendly?
No, 1560 Sherman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1560 Sherman St offer parking?
No, 1560 Sherman St does not offer parking.
Does 1560 Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Sherman St have a pool?
No, 1560 Sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 1560 Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.
