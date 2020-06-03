1560 Sherman St

Amenities

all utils included air conditioning microwave internet access range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d6b777068 ---- The Cambridge apartments offer short-term and long-term rentals in a perfect downtown Denver location. The Cambridge is situated directly across from the Capital Building and only a couple blocks from the 16th Street Mall and downtown shopping and business district. - Large windows for natural light - Large bathroom with amenities - AC included - Dining Area - Kitchen including: refrigerator, microwave, and stove/oven - Plates, utensils, kitchen towels - Flat screen TV - XFinity Cable - Free High-Speed WiFi $45 Application Fee (per adult over 18) All Utilities Included in Rent Security Deposit: $700 ($500 Refundable/$200 Non-Refundable Cleaning Charge) Month to Month Lease (1 month minimum) Visit www.thecambridgeapartments.com for more information about The Cambridge Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300