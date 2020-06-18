156 S Lincoln St

Amenities
Wonderful Victorian Duplex – Upstairs Unit – 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, about 1200 sq ft of living space including a charming living room with decorative fireplace (use not permitted), additional dining/living room and updated kitchen. Property features 2 off street parking spaces, secured with garage doors (see pics) and a shared private backyard patio. Short walk to all the restaurants, shops, bars/breweries of South Broadway and crazy fast access to Downtown Denver, I-25, Light Rail, Etc.
Available right away, includes Washer/Dryer plus additional storage. Tenant responsible for most utilities, owner covers trash and sewer. 1 small dog negotiable with pet fee/rent but must be leashed in shared backyard, no cats please.
Amenities: Off Street Parking, Private Patio