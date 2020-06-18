All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

156 S Lincoln St

156 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

156 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful Victorian Duplex – Upstairs Unit – 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, about 1200 sq ft of living space including a charming living room with decorative fireplace (use not permitted), additional dining/living room and updated kitchen. Property features 2 off street parking spaces, secured with garage doors (see pics) and a shared private backyard patio. Short walk to all the restaurants, shops, bars/breweries of South Broadway and crazy fast access to Downtown Denver, I-25, Light Rail, Etc.

Available right away, includes Washer/Dryer plus additional storage. Tenant responsible for most utilities, owner covers trash and sewer. 1 small dog negotiable with pet fee/rent but must be leashed in shared backyard, no cats please.

Call or Email to set up a showing today.
Invested Property Management
720-389-3200 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing
**Prices and Availability subject to change.
**All leases subject to application and administration fees
**Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received

Amenities: Off Street Parking, Private Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 S Lincoln St have any available units?
156 S Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 S Lincoln St have?
Some of 156 S Lincoln St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 S Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
156 S Lincoln St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 S Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 S Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 156 S Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 156 S Lincoln St does offer parking.
Does 156 S Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 S Lincoln St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 S Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 156 S Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 156 S Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 156 S Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 156 S Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 S Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
