1555 S Newton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning remodel has 4 BDRs and 2 Baths. Feels like a brand new home inside. The kitchen is all new with new stainless appliances. The living spaces are connected easy flow. Sitting on a large lot set back from the road, there is tons of natural light throughout. The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and is the center of the home. A large living room welcomes you as you enter. The master suite is set in the back and is a quiet retreat. The other bedrooms are roomy and could also be used as an office for work at home. A nice custom desk/work area is a bonus between the kitchen and master.The flooring throughout the home is laminate and makes care easy. There is an attached garage for car or storage. The large covered patio and back yard are great outdoor spaces. Convenient to everything in Denver, don't miss this one! Lease terms 12 months or longer. RoxEdge PM manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all fair housing laws.