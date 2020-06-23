All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1555 S Newton St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1555 S Newton St

1555 South Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1555 South Newton Street, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning remodel has 4 BDRs and 2 Baths. Feels like a brand new home inside. The kitchen is all new with new stainless appliances. The living spaces are connected easy flow. Sitting on a large lot set back from the road, there is tons of natural light throughout. The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and is the center of the home. A large living room welcomes you as you enter. The master suite is set in the back and is a quiet retreat. The other bedrooms are roomy and could also be used as an office for work at home. A nice custom desk/work area is a bonus between the kitchen and master.The flooring throughout the home is laminate and makes care easy. There is an attached garage for car or storage. The large covered patio and back yard are great outdoor spaces. Convenient to everything in Denver, don't miss this one! Lease terms 12 months or longer. RoxEdge PM manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 S Newton St have any available units?
1555 S Newton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 S Newton St have?
Some of 1555 S Newton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 S Newton St currently offering any rent specials?
1555 S Newton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 S Newton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 S Newton St is pet friendly.
Does 1555 S Newton St offer parking?
Yes, 1555 S Newton St does offer parking.
Does 1555 S Newton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1555 S Newton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 S Newton St have a pool?
No, 1555 S Newton St does not have a pool.
Does 1555 S Newton St have accessible units?
No, 1555 S Newton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 S Newton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 S Newton St does not have units with dishwashers.
