All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1555 Filbert Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1555 Filbert Court
Last updated January 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

1555 Filbert Court

1555 Filbert Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1555 Filbert Court, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Park Hill will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this an open floor plan, lots of natural light, glowing hardwood floors, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in the building. Parking for this property is a permitted parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the walking distance are biking/walking trails, City Park, and Congress Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Buffalo Wild Wings, Ross, Northfield Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-270.

Nearby schools include Park Hill Elementary School, East High School, and Johnson & Wales University.

Small pets under 40 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1555 Filbert Court have any available units?
1555 Filbert Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1555 Filbert Court have?
Some of 1555 Filbert Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1555 Filbert Court currently offering any rent specials?
1555 Filbert Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1555 Filbert Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1555 Filbert Court is pet friendly.
Does 1555 Filbert Court offer parking?
Yes, 1555 Filbert Court offers parking.
Does 1555 Filbert Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1555 Filbert Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1555 Filbert Court have a pool?
No, 1555 Filbert Court does not have a pool.
Does 1555 Filbert Court have accessible units?
No, 1555 Filbert Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1555 Filbert Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1555 Filbert Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University