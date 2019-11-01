1555 Filbert Court

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Park Hill will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this an open floor plan, lots of natural light, glowing hardwood floors, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in the building. Parking for this property is a permitted parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the walking distance are biking/walking trails, City Park, and Congress Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Buffalo Wild Wings, Ross, Northfield Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-270.



Nearby schools include Park Hill Elementary School, East High School, and Johnson & Wales University.



Small pets under 40 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



