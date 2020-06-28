1555 Central St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bedroom/ one bath in Highland Bridge Lofts available end of October or November. Perfect location right on the border between Lohi and downtown. Award-winning Masterpiece Deli in your building! Walk to everything. City skyline views from a large balcony, perfect for watching Coors field fireworks. Hardwood floors, the quietest dishwasher you've ever (not) heard. Walk in closet plus sizable storage closet in the unit.



Private landlords, no dealing with the headaches of corporate management companies and their random fees. (Happy to provide references from former tenants, but our most recent tenants said "You guys have been magical, fantastic, responsive and delightful people to work with.") Pets considered with a reference from a landlord you have rented from previously. One covered parking spot included. Available end of October, flexible move in date.