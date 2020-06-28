All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:07 AM

1555 Central St

1555 Central Street · No Longer Available
Location

1555 Central Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom/ one bath in Highland Bridge Lofts available end of October or November. Perfect location right on the border between Lohi and downtown. Award-winning Masterpiece Deli in your building! Walk to everything. City skyline views from a large balcony, perfect for watching Coors field fireworks. Hardwood floors, the quietest dishwasher you've ever (not) heard. Walk in closet plus sizable storage closet in the unit.

Private landlords, no dealing with the headaches of corporate management companies and their random fees. (Happy to provide references from former tenants, but our most recent tenants said "You guys have been magical, fantastic, responsive and delightful people to work with.") Pets considered with a reference from a landlord you have rented from previously. One covered parking spot included. Available end of October, flexible move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

