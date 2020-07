Amenities

RARE, Ruby Hill area, close to everything. 1550 S Tejon is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with a large yard for your pet! Did we say pet? Yes, small dogs are allowed and welcomed. This home was built in 1954 with the 1954 charm, keeping the original makes the unit unique. 780 square feet up and 696 square feet down. Large garage included, but acts as storage.This property does include a basement for storage and a home gym possibility!