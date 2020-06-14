1545 Elm St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Gorgeous Air-Conditioned 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style row home in beautiful South Park Hill with no fees. Open living floor plan and original wood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar. 2 large hall closets for abundant storage. Shared, fenced-in front yard and private back yard for entertaining. Plenty of on-street parking. All appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, Central A/C and washer and dryer) included. Close to great restaurants, shops, yoga studios, breweries, bus stop, parks, and the A-train.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96879

