1545 Elm St

Amenities
2 Bedroom South Park Hill Gem - Property Id: 96879
Gorgeous Air-Conditioned 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style row home in beautiful South Park Hill with no fees. Open living floor plan and original wood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar. 2 large hall closets for abundant storage. Shared, fenced-in front yard and private back yard for entertaining. Plenty of on-street parking. All appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, Central A/C and washer and dryer) included. Close to great restaurants, shops, yoga studios, breweries, bus stop, parks, and the A-train.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96879
Property Id 96879
(RLNE5624945)