Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:04 PM

1545 Elm St

1545 Elm Street · (303) 921-0968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1545 Elm Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
2 Bedroom South Park Hill Gem - Property Id: 96879

Gorgeous Air-Conditioned 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style row home in beautiful South Park Hill with no fees. Open living floor plan and original wood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar. 2 large hall closets for abundant storage. Shared, fenced-in front yard and private back yard for entertaining. Plenty of on-street parking. All appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, Central A/C and washer and dryer) included. Close to great restaurants, shops, yoga studios, breweries, bus stop, parks, and the A-train.
Property Id 96879

(RLNE5624945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Elm St have any available units?
1545 Elm St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 Elm St have?
Some of 1545 Elm St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Elm St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Elm St offer parking?
No, 1545 Elm St does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 Elm St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Elm St have a pool?
No, 1545 Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Elm St have accessible units?
No, 1545 Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Elm St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 Elm St has units with dishwashers.
