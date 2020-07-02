1540 Valentia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Owners and this is a 4 Plex that is being renovated including new appliances except for Washer/Dryer. Unit has a Ceiling Fan and Private Backyard. Unit will be ready in December and more photos to come. Will Negotiate Rent and will speak with potential Future Tenant over the phone at Ph# 970-444-2421regarding the rent



(RLNE5215084)