Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

1540 Valentia Street

1540 Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Owners and this is a 4 Plex that is being renovated including new appliances except for Washer/Dryer. Unit has a Ceiling Fan and Private Backyard. Unit will be ready in December and more photos to come. Will Negotiate Rent and will speak with potential Future Tenant over the phone at Ph# 970-444-2421regarding the rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

