Denver, CO
1540 Logan St
1540 Logan St

1540 North Logan Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Downtown Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1540 North Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c3536106c ---- CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor Phone: (303)-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com SHOWMOJO LINK ------------------------------------------------------------------------ See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: https://showmojo.com/l/1c3536106c/1540-logan-st-30-denver-co-80203 This link is not a hyperlink, please copy. :-( *Times that are available online are the only times available for showing per property.* ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Stunning 1 Bedroom Top Floor Apartment! 1540 Logan St. Denver, CO 80203 Rent: $1000 Available: September 12, 2019 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Approx. 450 sq. ft. - Charming 1 Bedroom Apartment Close to Downtown Denver - Top Floor - Historic Building - Tons of Natural Light - Hardwood Floors - Wifi Included Rent Details: -1540 Logan -12-Month Lease -$1000 Rent -$60 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat. Tenant billed independently for electric use through XCEL.) -$15.00 flat monthly for WIFI (Tenant billed independently for electricity through Xcel Energy.) -$400 Security Deposit -$45 Application Fee (per person) -$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. cats only, please.) -No Dogs Please QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor Phone: (303)-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate .com **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check *We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Logan St have any available units?
1540 Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Logan St have?
Some of 1540 Logan St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 1540 Logan St offer parking?
No, 1540 Logan St does not offer parking.
Does 1540 Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Logan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Logan St have a pool?
No, 1540 Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Logan St have accessible units?
No, 1540 Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Logan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Logan St does not have units with dishwashers.
