Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan internet access

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1c3536106c ---- CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor Phone: (303)-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com SHOWMOJO LINK ------------------------------------------------------------------------ See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: https://showmojo.com/l/1c3536106c/1540-logan-st-30-denver-co-80203 This link is not a hyperlink, please copy. :-( *Times that are available online are the only times available for showing per property.* ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Stunning 1 Bedroom Top Floor Apartment! 1540 Logan St. Denver, CO 80203 Rent: $1000 Available: September 12, 2019 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Approx. 450 sq. ft. - Charming 1 Bedroom Apartment Close to Downtown Denver - Top Floor - Historic Building - Tons of Natural Light - Hardwood Floors - Wifi Included Rent Details: -1540 Logan -12-Month Lease -$1000 Rent -$60 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat. Tenant billed independently for electric use through XCEL.) -$15.00 flat monthly for WIFI (Tenant billed independently for electricity through Xcel Energy.) -$400 Security Deposit -$45 Application Fee (per person) -$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. cats only, please.) -No Dogs Please QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor Phone: (303)-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate .com **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check *We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.