1530 Krameria St

Top floor unit Dark hardwood cabinets Washer & dryer in unit Bar top dining Matching black appliances Hardwood flooring Free wireless internet Includes 94" x 28" x 81" storage unit $45 App fee $50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $700 Security deposit $50/month (if available) No pets, please Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years - No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer - Images shown are of a similar unit, exact finishes, colors, & appliance brands are subject to change