1526 Lowell Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1526 Lowell Blvd

1526 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
playground
tennis court
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
tennis court
Sloans Lake! Charming 3 BR/2 Bath. Walk to Sloans Lake, Edgewater, Downtown, Auraria and Metro! - If you want to live close to Downtown, but want a house, this is the one for you!

This is a 1,081 SF 3 BR/2 Bath located at 1526 Lowell Boulevard Denver, CO 80211.

Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and gas range. Comes with a Washer/Dryer. There are Two bedrooms up front with a full bath (tub). In the back of the house there is a larger bedroom with another full bathroom! Enjoy the Large carpeted living room and the backyard with a 6' privacy fence, which is great for pets, kids, and BBQ!

Features include:

-Only 3 blocks to Sloan's Lake and its jogging paths, tennis courts, and playgrounds.
-The Restaurants in Edgewater and Highlands are minutes from home.
-Target and King Soopers and are just down the street.
- A little over a mile to Auraria, Metro, CU Denver campus! The bus line is 1/2 a block away and will have you in Downtown Denver in 5 min.
- Many new restaurants, breweries,
-Residents enjoy easy access to light rail, and the three-mile bike-and-pedestrian path around the lake. Great shopping and restaurants are also close by in the popular Berkeley & Highlands neighborhoods.

Apply online! https://www.realatlas.com/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Application Fee $45
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $2195
Rent = $2195

PLEASE TEXT OR CALL ADAM TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
720-201-6187
adam.unger@realatlas.com

(RLNE4011073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
1526 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 1526 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Lowell Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1526 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
No, 1526 Lowell Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1526 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 1526 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1526 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 Lowell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
