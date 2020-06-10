1526 Lowell Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly playground tennis court bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground bbq/grill tennis court

Sloans Lake! Charming 3 BR/2 Bath. Walk to Sloans Lake, Edgewater, Downtown, Auraria and Metro! - If you want to live close to Downtown, but want a house, this is the one for you!



This is a 1,081 SF 3 BR/2 Bath located at 1526 Lowell Boulevard Denver, CO 80211.



Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and gas range. Comes with a Washer/Dryer. There are Two bedrooms up front with a full bath (tub). In the back of the house there is a larger bedroom with another full bathroom! Enjoy the Large carpeted living room and the backyard with a 6' privacy fence, which is great for pets, kids, and BBQ!



Features include:



-Only 3 blocks to Sloan's Lake and its jogging paths, tennis courts, and playgrounds.

-The Restaurants in Edgewater and Highlands are minutes from home.

-Target and King Soopers and are just down the street.

- A little over a mile to Auraria, Metro, CU Denver campus! The bus line is 1/2 a block away and will have you in Downtown Denver in 5 min.

- Many new restaurants, breweries,

-Residents enjoy easy access to light rail, and the three-mile bike-and-pedestrian path around the lake. Great shopping and restaurants are also close by in the popular Berkeley & Highlands neighborhoods.



Apply online! https://www.realatlas.com/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Application Fee $45

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $2195

Rent = $2195



PLEASE TEXT OR CALL ADAM TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

720-201-6187

adam.unger@realatlas.com



(RLNE4011073)