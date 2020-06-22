All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:23 PM

1520 Grape St

1520 North Grape Street · No Longer Available
Location

1520 North Grape Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98b291d034 ---- Beautiful one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors in a great location!! Walk, bike or drive to City Park, Denver zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, amazing restaurants bars and more!!! Unit Details: -1st floor -Hardwood Floors -WIFI included -plenty of in-unit storage AVAILABLE 7.10.19!! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487 12-Month Lease $975 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, WIFI and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets, Please! QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. * *Deposit is subject to change pending background and credit check results. **PICTURES MAY NOT BE OF ACTUAL UNIT, BUT OF A SIMILAR UNIT* Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487 Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov's Park, Governer's Park, Govnr's Park, Governor's Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Grape St have any available units?
1520 Grape St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1520 Grape St currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Grape St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Grape St pet-friendly?
No, 1520 Grape St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1520 Grape St offer parking?
No, 1520 Grape St does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Grape St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Grape St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Grape St have a pool?
No, 1520 Grape St does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Grape St have accessible units?
No, 1520 Grape St does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Grape St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Grape St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Grape St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Grape St does not have units with air conditioning.
