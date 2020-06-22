1520 Grape St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98b291d034 ---- Beautiful one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors in a great location!! Walk, bike or drive to City Park, Denver zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, amazing restaurants bars and more!!! Unit Details: -1st floor -Hardwood Floors -WIFI included -plenty of in-unit storage AVAILABLE 7.10.19!! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487 12-Month Lease $975 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, WIFI and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets, Please! QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. * *Deposit is subject to change pending background and credit check results. **PICTURES MAY NOT BE OF ACTUAL UNIT, BUT OF A SIMILAR UNIT* Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Mercedez leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487