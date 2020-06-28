1506 S Lincoln St

Amenities

Updated with new cabinets, counter tops, appliances and redone hardwood floors throughout. Nice and cozy. L-shaped 5-plex. All yard maintenance is paid by owner. 1 bedroom 1 bath. Living room and eating space inside kitchen with refrigerator and stove. Hardwoods floors . 750 sf. No basement. Off street parking available. Coin operated W/D on site. No dogs. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Cats are okay with an extra $100 deposit if owner approved. Smoking outside only. 750sf. Avail now. Near Broadway and Florida and Wash Park. Near Light rail station and the shops on Broadway. Close to I-25 and downtown. Close to Denver University. Please drive by and take a look at the area and house to see if it meets your criteria before setting up a showing. Please call Kevin at 303-531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.



No Dogs Allowed



