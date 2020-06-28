All apartments in Denver
1506 S Lincoln St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1506 S Lincoln St

1506 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1506 S Lincoln St Available 12/01/19 5plex in Platte Park 1bed 1ba end unit. hardwoods comm yard comm coin W/D - Please check out our website for more pictures and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Updated with new cabinets, counter tops, appliances and redone hardwood floors throughout. Nice and cozy. L-shaped 5-plex. All yard maintenance is paid by owner. 1 bedroom 1 bath. Living room and eating space inside kitchen with refrigerator and stove. Hardwoods floors . 750 sf. No basement. Off street parking available. Coin operated W/D on site. No dogs. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Cats are okay with an extra $100 deposit if owner approved. Smoking outside only. 750sf. Avail now. Near Broadway and Florida and Wash Park. Near Light rail station and the shops on Broadway. Close to I-25 and downtown. Close to Denver University. Please drive by and take a look at the area and house to see if it meets your criteria before setting up a showing. Please call Kevin at 303-531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address you are interested in so he can respond accurately.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3009756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

