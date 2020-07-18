All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

150 S. Harrison Street #6

150 S Harrison St · (303) 736-2757
Location

150 S Harrison St, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 150 S. Harrison Street #6 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,450

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
150 S. Harrison Street #6 Available 08/07/20 Luxury Cherry Creek 2-Bedroom/2.5-Bathroom 2-Story Condo Available Soon. - Luxury condo in Cherry Creek, just steps from dining, shopping and entertainment! The stylish 2-story floor plan has great architectural design noticeable as soon as you walk in the front door. Wood floors throughout the main floor and cozy carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms. High ceilings, granite counters, 5-piece master bathroom, walk-in closet with storage system and an elegant fireplace make this home a true luxury you can't miss!

Two assigned covered parking spaces and large storage unit are included, as well as water, sewer and trash. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Pets considered with an additional deposit.

Available now! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location just blocks from the Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Cherry Creek Trail.

LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/czh8GY-j2u8

(RLNE4073288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 S. Harrison Street #6 have any available units?
150 S. Harrison Street #6 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 S. Harrison Street #6 have?
Some of 150 S. Harrison Street #6's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 S. Harrison Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
150 S. Harrison Street #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 S. Harrison Street #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 S. Harrison Street #6 is pet friendly.
Does 150 S. Harrison Street #6 offer parking?
Yes, 150 S. Harrison Street #6 offers parking.
Does 150 S. Harrison Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 S. Harrison Street #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 S. Harrison Street #6 have a pool?
No, 150 S. Harrison Street #6 does not have a pool.
Does 150 S. Harrison Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 150 S. Harrison Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 S. Harrison Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 S. Harrison Street #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
