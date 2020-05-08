1495 Vrain St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Modern Studio Located in West Colfax/Sloans Lake neighborhood. Unit features new vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, built in murphey bed that fits a queen sized bed, and a large private balcony to enjoy Denverï¿½??s exceptional year-round weather. Short walking distance to all popular amenities in the Sloan's Lake area. Bike paths, restaurants, boutiques, bus lines, and more.



Water included in rent. Rent free through June.



Contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com



Must be able to pass a full background/credit check.



Showings available 7 days a week.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.