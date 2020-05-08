All apartments in Denver
1495 Vrain St

1495 Vrain Street · (720) 789-8981
Location

1495 Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Modern Studio Located in West Colfax/Sloans Lake neighborhood. Unit features new vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, built in murphey bed that fits a queen sized bed, and a large private balcony to enjoy Denverï¿½??s exceptional year-round weather. Short walking distance to all popular amenities in the Sloan's Lake area. Bike paths, restaurants, boutiques, bus lines, and more.

Water included in rent. Rent free through June.

Contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Must be able to pass a full background/credit check.

Showings available 7 days a week.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1495 Vrain St have any available units?
1495 Vrain St has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1495 Vrain St have?
Some of 1495 Vrain St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1495 Vrain St currently offering any rent specials?
1495 Vrain St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1495 Vrain St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1495 Vrain St is pet friendly.
Does 1495 Vrain St offer parking?
Yes, 1495 Vrain St does offer parking.
Does 1495 Vrain St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1495 Vrain St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1495 Vrain St have a pool?
No, 1495 Vrain St does not have a pool.
Does 1495 Vrain St have accessible units?
No, 1495 Vrain St does not have accessible units.
Does 1495 Vrain St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1495 Vrain St does not have units with dishwashers.
