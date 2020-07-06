All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

14892 Elmendorf Pl

14892 Elmendorf Place · No Longer Available
Location

14892 Elmendorf Place, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LARGE YARD!! - Great single family home on corner lot. This updated tri-level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living and family rooms, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and attached 1 car garage. New carpet throughout, lots of natural light, and large fenced backyard.

Located near Chambers Ave and I-70 with easy access to Downtown Denver and Denver International Airport! Please call Amy at 303-495-4508 to schedule a showing.

Offered by MSC Real Estate Advisors
www.mscadvisors.com

(RLNE5713275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14892 Elmendorf Pl have any available units?
14892 Elmendorf Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 14892 Elmendorf Pl have?
Some of 14892 Elmendorf Pl's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14892 Elmendorf Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14892 Elmendorf Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14892 Elmendorf Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14892 Elmendorf Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14892 Elmendorf Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14892 Elmendorf Pl offers parking.
Does 14892 Elmendorf Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14892 Elmendorf Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14892 Elmendorf Pl have a pool?
No, 14892 Elmendorf Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14892 Elmendorf Pl have accessible units?
No, 14892 Elmendorf Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14892 Elmendorf Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14892 Elmendorf Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

