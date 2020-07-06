14892 Elmendorf Pl

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LARGE YARD!! - Great single family home on corner lot. This updated tri-level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living and family rooms, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and attached 1 car garage. New carpet throughout, lots of natural light, and large fenced backyard.



Located near Chambers Ave and I-70 with easy access to Downtown Denver and Denver International Airport! Please call Amy at 303-495-4508 to schedule a showing.



Offered by MSC Real Estate Advisors

www.mscadvisors.com



(RLNE5713275)