14892 Elmendorf Pl

Amenities
SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LARGE YARD!! - Great single family home on corner lot. This updated tri-level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living and family rooms, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and attached 1 car garage. New carpet throughout, lots of natural light, and large fenced backyard.
Located near Chambers Ave and I-70 with easy access to Downtown Denver and Denver International Airport! Please call Amy at 303-495-4508 to schedule a showing.
Offered by MSC Real Estate Advisors
www.mscadvisors.com
(RLNE5713275)