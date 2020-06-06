All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1470 Wolff St 110
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1470 Wolff St 110

1470 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

1470 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new 2 bd/ 2.5 ba townhouse near Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 169942

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath is brand new! It has a powder room on the main floor, along with the modern kitchen, living room and dinning room. This unit has a washer and dryer, rare 2 car attached garage, and large private roof deck! Huge master ensuite bathroom, with large closets. The second bedroom also has a private bathroom! Great for a roommate or guests to have their privacy. It is located a just a few minutes walk to Sloan's Lake, shops, restaurants, and entertainment, including Alamo Draft House! This is an outstanding place to call home, you won't want to miss it!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169942
Property Id 169942

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5368068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 Wolff St 110 have any available units?
1470 Wolff St 110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 Wolff St 110 have?
Some of 1470 Wolff St 110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 Wolff St 110 currently offering any rent specials?
1470 Wolff St 110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 Wolff St 110 pet-friendly?
No, 1470 Wolff St 110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1470 Wolff St 110 offer parking?
Yes, 1470 Wolff St 110 offers parking.
Does 1470 Wolff St 110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1470 Wolff St 110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 Wolff St 110 have a pool?
No, 1470 Wolff St 110 does not have a pool.
Does 1470 Wolff St 110 have accessible units?
No, 1470 Wolff St 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 Wolff St 110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 Wolff St 110 has units with dishwashers.

