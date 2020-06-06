1470 Wolff St 110

Amenities
Brand new 2 bd/ 2.5 ba townhouse near Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 169942
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath is brand new! It has a powder room on the main floor, along with the modern kitchen, living room and dinning room. This unit has a washer and dryer, rare 2 car attached garage, and large private roof deck! Huge master ensuite bathroom, with large closets. The second bedroom also has a private bathroom! Great for a roommate or guests to have their privacy. It is located a just a few minutes walk to Sloan's Lake, shops, restaurants, and entertainment, including Alamo Draft House! This is an outstanding place to call home, you won't want to miss it!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/169942
Property Id 169942
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5368068)