Denver, CO
1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:20 AM

1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180

1470 South Quebec Way · No Longer Available
Location

1470 South Quebec Way, Denver, CO 80231
Indian Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
This 3BD townhome is the ideal place to call home. SPACIOUS, with tons of storage, 2 CAR GARAGE, RENOVATED KITCHEN and sooo many AMENITIES.

GREAT LOCATION: Located near the Highline Canal with easy access downtown and to the Tech Center. Groceries, shopping and restaurants nearby.

BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN: Newly renovated kitchen, with slab quartz counter top, Cabinets and Stainless steel appliances.

EVERYTHING ON YOUR WISH LIST: Living room has vaulted ceiling with 2 skylights, gas fireplace, private balcony with double access from both the living and the bedroom. Hardwood floors, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, central air. Finished basement!

COMMUNITY FEATURES GALORE: Fitness Center, Tennis court, Clubhouse, Pool, Hot tub, Sauna!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: NEED TO KNOW: Water and Trash included.First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. 1 dog allowed, 50 pounds or under, must be 1 year or older and house trained. $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee due at signing. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 have any available units?
1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 have?
Some of 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 currently offering any rent specials?
1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 is pet friendly.
Does 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 offer parking?
Yes, 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 offers parking.
Does 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 have a pool?
Yes, 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 has a pool.
Does 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 have accessible units?
No, 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 does not have accessible units.
Does 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180 has units with dishwashers.

