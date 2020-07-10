1470 S QUEBEC WAY - 180

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

This 3BD townhome is the ideal place to call home. SPACIOUS, with tons of storage, 2 CAR GARAGE, RENOVATED KITCHEN and sooo many AMENITIES.



GREAT LOCATION: Located near the Highline Canal with easy access downtown and to the Tech Center. Groceries, shopping and restaurants nearby.



BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN: Newly renovated kitchen, with slab quartz counter top, Cabinets and Stainless steel appliances.



EVERYTHING ON YOUR WISH LIST: Living room has vaulted ceiling with 2 skylights, gas fireplace, private balcony with double access from both the living and the bedroom. Hardwood floors, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, central air. Finished basement!



COMMUNITY FEATURES GALORE: Fitness Center, Tennis court, Clubhouse, Pool, Hot tub, Sauna!



WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: NEED TO KNOW: Water and Trash included.First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. 1 dog allowed, 50 pounds or under, must be 1 year or older and house trained. $350 Non-Refundable Pet Fee due at signing. Tenant pays all other utilities.