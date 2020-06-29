All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1465 Jersey St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1465 Jersey St

1465 North Jersey Street · No Longer Available
Location

1465 North Jersey Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

granite counters
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f85f1170dd ----

? Black appliances
? Reserved, covered parking ($50/month if available)
? Free WiFi
? Gorgeous dark-wood kitchen cabinets
? Granite counter-tops
? Grey vinyl plank flooring
? Easy walk to major grocery stores, restaurants, and other conveniences
? Denver City Park nearby
? Quick One-seat Express Service Bus Ride to Downtown Denver (RTD Route 15L)

$45 App fee
$60 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, heat, sewer, and trash). Tenant billed separately for electric.
$600 Security deposit
$50/Month for optional reserved parking space (covered)
No pets, please

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Note that photos are of an identical unit. Exact colors, appliance brands, and other finishes are subject to change.

Thanks for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Jersey St have any available units?
1465 Jersey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 Jersey St have?
Some of 1465 Jersey St's amenities include granite counters, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Jersey St currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Jersey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Jersey St pet-friendly?
No, 1465 Jersey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1465 Jersey St offer parking?
Yes, 1465 Jersey St offers parking.
Does 1465 Jersey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Jersey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Jersey St have a pool?
No, 1465 Jersey St does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Jersey St have accessible units?
No, 1465 Jersey St does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Jersey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Jersey St does not have units with dishwashers.

