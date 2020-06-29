1465 Jersey St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking internet access

? Black appliances

? Reserved, covered parking ($50/month if available)

? Free WiFi

? Gorgeous dark-wood kitchen cabinets

? Granite counter-tops

? Grey vinyl plank flooring

? Easy walk to major grocery stores, restaurants, and other conveniences

? Denver City Park nearby

? Quick One-seat Express Service Bus Ride to Downtown Denver (RTD Route 15L)



$45 App fee

$60 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, heat, sewer, and trash). Tenant billed separately for electric.

$600 Security deposit

$50/Month for optional reserved parking space (covered)

No pets, please



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



Note that photos are of an identical unit. Exact colors, appliance brands, and other finishes are subject to change.



Thanks for viewing!



Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300