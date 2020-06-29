1465 Jersey St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f85f1170dd ----
? Black appliances
? Reserved, covered parking ($50/month if available)
? Free WiFi
? Gorgeous dark-wood kitchen cabinets
? Granite counter-tops
? Grey vinyl plank flooring
? Easy walk to major grocery stores, restaurants, and other conveniences
? Denver City Park nearby
? Quick One-seat Express Service Bus Ride to Downtown Denver (RTD Route 15L)
$45 App fee
$60 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, heat, sewer, and trash). Tenant billed separately for electric.
$600 Security deposit
$50/Month for optional reserved parking space (covered)
No pets, please
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
Note that photos are of an identical unit. Exact colors, appliance brands, and other finishes are subject to change.
Thanks for viewing!
Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300