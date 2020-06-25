14562 East 47th Avenue Denver County

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully 3 Bedroom Home! - 14562 E 47th Ave is a house in Denver, CO 80239. This 952 square foot house sits on a 5,000 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nearby schools include Maxwell Elementary School, Soar At Oakland and Noel Community Arts School. The closest grocery stores are taqueria y carniceria el charrito, Walmart Neighborhood Market and Save-A-Lot.



Advertised rent is discounted rent ~ Pets Ok Upon Approval (fees apply)~



Ask for Erica: 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near:46th Ave & Andrews Drive

Amenities

W/D Hookups

Rental Terms

Rent: $1695

Application Fee: $35

Available:6/15



(RLNE4886452)