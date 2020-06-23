1453 Race Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This centrally located city residence is ready for your family!

One of Denver's lovely historic properties and centrally located in the heart of the city! It has three upper bedrooms, one with a small ensuite and a larger 5pc main bath room. The east facing bedroom has a small dressing room with a covered balcony. The laundry room is located on the upper level off the main bathroom with closet storage.

This centrally located city residence is ready for your family!

One of Denver's lovely historic properties and centrally located in the heart of the city! It has three upper bedrooms, one with a small ensuite and a larger 5pc main bath room. The east facing bedroom has a small dressing room with a covered balcony. The laundry room is located on the upper level off the main bathroom with closet storage.