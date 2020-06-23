All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1453 Race Street

1453 Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

1453 Race Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This centrally located city residence is ready for your family!
One of Denver's lovely historic properties and centrally located in the heart of the city! It has three upper bedrooms, one with a small ensuite and a larger 5pc main bath room. The east facing bedroom has a small dressing room with a covered balcony. The laundry room is located on the upper level off the main bathroom with closet storage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Race Street have any available units?
1453 Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Race Street have?
Some of 1453 Race Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Race Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Race Street pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Race Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1453 Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Race Street does offer parking.
Does 1453 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1453 Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Race Street have a pool?
No, 1453 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 1453 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 Race Street has units with dishwashers.
