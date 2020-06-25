14435 Olmsted Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

14435 Olmsted Drive - Wow! This newly updated and remodeled 4 bedroom house is ready for you!



It features fresh paint in new neutrals, new carpeting, and vinyl windows for energy savings. The kitchen has been updated with new counters and black & stainless appliances. Preparing meals in this lovely space will be a joy!



4 bedrooms means there is room for everyone and two living rooms means that everyone can do their own thing. A two car garage means you wont have to scrape windows this winter.



Youll also enjoy the large back yard and covered patio and as a bonus, youll have a large laundry room with plenty of room for storage.



This is definitely a home to be proud of! It will rent quickly, so schedule a showing today!



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs .



