Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

14435 Olmsted Dr

14435 Olmstead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14435 Olmstead Drive, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14435 Olmsted Drive - Wow! This newly updated and remodeled 4 bedroom house is ready for you!

It features fresh paint in new neutrals, new carpeting, and vinyl windows for energy savings. The kitchen has been updated with new counters and black & stainless appliances. Preparing meals in this lovely space will be a joy!

4 bedrooms means there is room for everyone and two living rooms means that everyone can do their own thing. A two car garage means you wont have to scrape windows this winter.

Youll also enjoy the large back yard and covered patio and as a bonus, youll have a large laundry room with plenty of room for storage.

This is definitely a home to be proud of! It will rent quickly, so schedule a showing today!

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs .

(RLNE5174115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14435 Olmsted Dr have any available units?
14435 Olmsted Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 14435 Olmsted Dr have?
Some of 14435 Olmsted Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14435 Olmsted Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14435 Olmsted Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14435 Olmsted Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14435 Olmsted Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14435 Olmsted Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14435 Olmsted Dr offers parking.
Does 14435 Olmsted Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14435 Olmsted Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14435 Olmsted Dr have a pool?
No, 14435 Olmsted Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14435 Olmsted Dr have accessible units?
No, 14435 Olmsted Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14435 Olmsted Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14435 Olmsted Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

