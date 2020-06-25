1441 Central Street Unit 414

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly dogs allowed

Live in the Heart of LOHI !! Gorgeous Views of the City & Waking Distance to Everything!---Available TODAY!! - This coveted 2 bedroom in the Dakota Lofts is Urban Living At Its Best!



Not only are the VIEWS from this loft amazing; this spacious partially furnished loft has that Chic Contemporary feel that you desire! This is a Foodie or Sport's lovers dream Loft!



Accented by its luxurious features which include granite counters, bright cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood flooring, walk in closets, and designer light fixtures--this unit is at the top of its class!!



Step out on your huge balcony and gaze into the breathtaking views of our beautiful city skyline, the Rocky Mountains & beyond!! The floor to ceiling windows shine those unobstructed views of the city. Enjoy the gorgeous sunsets over the Rocky Mtns with your favorite people or just relax and watch the sparkle of the night lit city.



Close to everything great Lohi and Downtown have to offer. Simply walk to one of the many art galleries, chic boutiques, or Indulge on the hip strip of restaurants in LoHi swanky Union Station!! Walking distance to all Three Denver Sports Complexes!!



The Dakota Lofts offer amenities that include a Fitness Center, Hot Tub, And Heated Parking.



Please complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info to schedule a showing.



You can also Text or call Laura at 303-525-0462.



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.



Call 303-233-3976 for more information



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4887398)