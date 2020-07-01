1435 Utica Street

Amenities

Awesome Updated Home w/ BASEMENT LOCKOFF Complete w/ Kitchenette! New Dishwasher and Fridge Going in Basement Kitchen!



Self-Access Tours Available!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available for move-in immediately or up to a month out from today's date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats negotiable.



DESCRIPTION:



* New dishwasher and fridge for basement kitchenette being delivered next week!

* Upstairs has 2 beds and a bath, basement lockoff has 2 beds and a bath plus kitchenette and its own living room!

* 2 Car Garage and fenced back yard

* Completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms

* Washer & Dryer included in large utility room

* Pet friendly!



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Private front and back yards. Back yard is fenced.

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility

AIR CONDITIONING: Swamp Cooler

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $175



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*