1435 Utica Street

Amenities
Awesome Updated Home w/ BASEMENT LOCKOFF Complete w/ Kitchenette! New Dishwasher and Fridge Going in Basement Kitchen!
Self-Access Tours Available!!!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available for move-in immediately or up to a month out from today's date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats negotiable.
DESCRIPTION:
* New dishwasher and fridge for basement kitchenette being delivered next week!
* Upstairs has 2 beds and a bath, basement lockoff has 2 beds and a bath plus kitchenette and its own living room!
* 2 Car Garage and fenced back yard
* Completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms
* Washer & Dryer included in large utility room
* Pet friendly!
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Private front and back yards. Back yard is fenced.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AIR CONDITIONING: Swamp Cooler
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $175
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*