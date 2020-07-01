All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM

1435 Utica Street

1435 Utica Street · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Utica Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Awesome Updated Home w/ BASEMENT LOCKOFF Complete w/ Kitchenette! New Dishwasher and Fridge Going in Basement Kitchen!

Self-Access Tours Available!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available for move-in immediately or up to a month out from today's date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs or cats negotiable.

DESCRIPTION:

* New dishwasher and fridge for basement kitchenette being delivered next week!
* Upstairs has 2 beds and a bath, basement lockoff has 2 beds and a bath plus kitchenette and its own living room!
* 2 Car Garage and fenced back yard
* Completely remodeled kitchen and bathrooms
* Washer & Dryer included in large utility room
* Pet friendly!

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Private front and back yards. Back yard is fenced.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AIR CONDITIONING: Swamp Cooler
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $175

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all deposit funds are refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Utica Street have any available units?
1435 Utica Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 Utica Street have?
Some of 1435 Utica Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Utica Street currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Utica Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Utica Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Utica Street is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Utica Street offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Utica Street offers parking.
Does 1435 Utica Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 Utica Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Utica Street have a pool?
No, 1435 Utica Street does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Utica Street have accessible units?
No, 1435 Utica Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Utica Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 Utica Street has units with dishwashers.

