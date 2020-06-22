1431 Pearl St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d2c4fb04f ---- Large bedroom closet Gated entry Granite countertops Dishwasher Air conditioning unit Hardwood cabinets 90 Walk Score Laundry on site 16th Street Mall and Civic Center Station less than 10 minutes by foot $45 App fee $50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $700 Security deposit Parking - $75/month (if available) No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300