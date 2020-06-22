All apartments in Denver
1431 Pearl St
1431 Pearl St

1431 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1431 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9d2c4fb04f ---- Large bedroom closet Gated entry Granite countertops Dishwasher Air conditioning unit Hardwood cabinets 90 Walk Score Laundry on site 16th Street Mall and Civic Center Station less than 10 minutes by foot $45 App fee $50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $700 Security deposit Parking - $75/month (if available) No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Pearl St have any available units?
1431 Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 Pearl St have?
Some of 1431 Pearl St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Pearl St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Pearl St pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Pearl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1431 Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Pearl St does offer parking.
Does 1431 Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Pearl St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Pearl St have a pool?
No, 1431 Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 1431 Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 Pearl St has units with dishwashers.
