1426 Lowell Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

Fantastic location in west Denver just 4 blocks from Sloan's Lake, 3 blocks to Knox Station light rail, less than 10 minutes to downtown Denver and close to Mile High. Original character with built-in shelves in the living room and beautiful hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen with slab counters, plenty of cabinet space and a pantry area. 2 Bedroom plus an office/spare bedroom. Updated bathroom. Finished basement for a rec room and extra living space. Storage. Washer/dryer included. Portable A/C provided. Fenced backyard has a patio area. 2 off-street parking spaces. Pets OK with non-refundable pet deposit. Water and trash included. Tenant pays gas/electric and cable/internet. Available October 1. Offered by Renters Warehouse. Rent: $1995. Security Deposit: $1995. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee. $7/month processing & reporting fee. Book a showing online: https://showmojo.com/l/178033402a